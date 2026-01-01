Indie & alternative

97 playlist(s)

Alternative Current: Hits

Alternative Current: Hits
Line Up: Indie + Alternative

Line Up: Indie + Alternative
Today's Indie Hits

Today's Indie Hits
New Alternative Indie

New Alternative Indie
Fresh New Indie

Fresh New Indie
Your New Alternative

Your New Alternative
New Alt

New Alt
Indie Anthems

Indie Anthems
Eclectic Rock

Eclectic Rock
Heavy Stereo: Indie Rock

Heavy Stereo: Indie Rock
Alt on Repeat

Alt on Repeat
Ultimate Indie Anthems

Ultimate Indie Anthems
Indie Overload

Indie Overload
Coffee Shop Indie

Coffee Shop Indie
All-Time Alt

All-Time Alt
Alt-Pop Hits

Alt-Pop Hits
'00s Alternative

'00s Alternative
Indie Folk Favorites

Indie Folk Favorites
Alternative All Day

Alternative All Day
Indo Indie

Indo Indie
Tangente Brazilian Indie

Tangente Brazilian Indie
Indie music from Argentina

Indie music from Argentina
Indie Pop

Indie Pop
Indietronica Essentials

Indietronica Essentials
Turkish Indie Hotlist

Turkish Indie Hotlist
Queens of Indie

Queens of Indie
ALTNTVO

ALTNTVO
Supersonic Sing-Along

Supersonic Sing-Along
Sunshine Indie

Sunshine Indie
Querfeldein: German Indie Hits

Querfeldein: German Indie Hits
sad summer

sad summer
Indie Gold

Indie Gold

Antenna

Antenna
slowcore

slowcore
Take It Easy Indie

Take It Easy Indie
Drift Away Indie

Drift Away Indie
Festival Anthems

Festival Anthems
Genre Blurring

Genre Blurring
Indie Lovers Mixtape

Indie Lovers Mixtape
Asian Wave

Asian Wave
new boleros

new boleros
Éxitos Indie

Éxitos Indie
New Latin Alt & Indie

New Latin Alt & Indie
Musas Alternativas

Musas Alternativas
Acoustic Indie & Alternative

Acoustic Indie & Alternative
Mellow Indie

Mellow Indie
A Happy Alternative

A Happy Alternative
Too Big To Fail

Too Big To Fail

208 views

Tastes like Indie Mint

Tastes like Indie Mint

1.2K views

indie

indie

6K views

UK Indie & Britpop 1995-2005

UK Indie & Britpop 1995-2005

87K views

musica bonita con café

musica bonita con café

648 views

Alternative Current

Alternative Current

889 views

musica indie

musica indie

381 views

Chill Writing Playlist

Chill Writing Playlist

1.5K views

Running

Running

658 views

White Boy Trunks

White Boy Trunks

425 views

Auto 2026 Deutsche Musik

Auto 2026 Deutsche Musik

148 views

Música alemana

Música alemana

570 views

relax

relax

307 views

indie argentino

indie argentino

35K views

Indie/Folk

Indie/Folk

692 views

Hong

Hong

218 views

Boleros para chambiar

Boleros para chambiar

11K views

bleeding out

bleeding out

209 views

2023 proper tunes

2023 proper tunes

34K views

Catalonia dreams

Catalonia dreams

573 views

indie

indie

735 views

Running

Running

106 views

relax

relax

845 views

спокій

спокій

470 views

underrated indo

underrated indo

202 views

シーシャ

シーシャ

124 views

After Work Indie

After Work Indie

8.8K views

Your Top Songs 2020

Your Top Songs 2020

1.7K views

argento nuevos

argento nuevos

156 views

March 2026

March 2026

175 views

Mood Indie pop

Mood Indie pop

819 views

April 2026

April 2026

227 views

alternative power

alternative power

465 views

optimistic

optimistic

950 views

summer

summer

702 views

Indie, Rock, BR Suave

Indie, Rock, BR Suave

4.1K views

Recent Jams

Recent Jams

252 views

Culture Study Songs of the 2026 Summer

Culture Study Songs of the 2026 Summer

537 views

Deutsche Lieder

Deutsche Lieder

558 views

My high school bands

My high school bands

30K views

Indie90

Indie90

500 views

sleepwalking

sleepwalking

2.1K views

delicinhas dançantes

delicinhas dançantes

200 views

2026 J Sound City Español

2026 J Sound City Español

252 views

Work music

Work music

27K views

Sommer2026

Sommer2026

234 views

Para dedicar

Para dedicar

2.1K views

on a winter day

on a winter day

446 views

Party

Party

186 views

Jazz Groove pop?

Jazz Groove pop?

114 views