Metal
87 playlist(s)
metalcore favorites
750 views
Dirty Deathcore
429 views
dark embrace
177 views
industrial metal
109 views
старый рок
35K views
Old Scool Melodic Death Metal
424 views
Mellow
410 views
Japanメタル
15K views
Brandi G's work Mix
151 views
Sucking the 70's
13K views
Rock
19K views
Spring 2026
399 views
Work out
89K views
Bender Playlist
8.8K views
Metalik sesler
347 views
Blackest metal
10K views
Thrash zone!
11K views
metal pesadão
49K views
Rumbling
589 views
not for your ears
169 views
Rock
2.8K views
Rock Diversos
167 views
90s Industrial
189 views
advanced metal
622 views
Metal Madness
54K views
heavy metal
30K views
muzika
860 views
Metallo pesante
275 views
Huge Metal Mix
6.6K views
Treenit
613 views
80s Hair Metal Playlist
37K views
Feel the power: Ghost Protocol
23K views
Today’s rock hits
2.9K views
Heavy/Alt
1.4K views
Metal Breakdowns 2025
793 views
metalcore
13K views
Bangers
638 views
Ballad Modern Metal Song
480 views
Thrash Metal Essentials
27K views
20 all time
5.5K views
suffer in silence
8.6K views
The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers
174 views
Nothing goes right slow metal
28K views
Rock N Roll
17K views
Death Melódico
30K views
80s Glamrock Hits
8.4K views
Metal Music
434 views
Metal bangers
1.8K views
80s Heavy Metal
20K views
Metal
151 views