Metal

87 playlist(s)

Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
metalcore favorites

metalcore favorites

750 views

Dirty Deathcore

Dirty Deathcore

429 views

dark embrace

dark embrace

177 views

industrial metal

industrial metal

109 views

старый рок

старый рок

35K views

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

424 views

Mellow

Mellow

410 views

Japanメタル

Japanメタル

15K views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

151 views

Sucking the 70's

Sucking the 70's

13K views

Rock

Rock

19K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

399 views

Work out

Work out

89K views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

8.8K views

Metalik sesler

Metalik sesler

347 views

Blackest metal

Blackest metal

10K views

Thrash zone!

Thrash zone!

11K views

metal pesadão

metal pesadão

49K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

589 views

not for your ears

not for your ears

169 views

Rock

Rock

2.8K views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

167 views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

189 views

advanced metal

advanced metal

622 views

Metal Madness

Metal Madness

54K views

heavy metal

heavy metal

30K views

muzika

muzika

860 views

Metallo pesante

Metallo pesante

275 views

Huge Metal Mix

Huge Metal Mix

6.6K views

Treenit

Treenit

613 views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

37K views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

23K views

Today’s rock hits

Today’s rock hits

2.9K views

Heavy/Alt

Heavy/Alt

1.4K views

Metal Breakdowns 2025

Metal Breakdowns 2025

793 views

metalcore

metalcore

13K views

Bangers

Bangers

638 views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

480 views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

27K views

20 all time

20 all time

5.5K views

suffer in silence

suffer in silence

8.6K views

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

174 views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

28K views

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

17K views

Death Melódico

Death Melódico

30K views

80s Glamrock Hits

80s Glamrock Hits

8.4K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

434 views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

1.8K views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

20K views

Metal

Metal

151 views